PLYMOUTH — More than five million Americans age 65 and older now have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s disease targets brain cells, causing problems with memory, thinking, and behavior severe enough to affect work, family and social relationships, and eventually activities of daily living. It also can affect one's ability to make healthy decisions when dealing with chronic conditions, diseases and their symptoms.
Common Chronic Conditions and Diseases in Alzheimer’s Patients
People with Alzheimer’s can have the same medical problems as other older adults. Almost all people with dementia, 95 percent, have at least one other chronic disease or condition. Research suggests that some medical problems may be related to Alzheimer’s. Problems include heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. Diseases caused by infections also are common, and there is a possibility of suffering from Parkinson’s disease, COPD, anemia, chronic skin ulcers, osteoporosis, thyroid disease, retinal disorders, insomnia, and anxiety and neurosis.
Care Management
Because of impaired memory, judgment, and reasoning ability, people with dementia cannot manage or direct their own care. They cannot follow medication instructions or nutritional regimes from doctors, or recognize worsening symptoms.
Caregivers should look for health problems, just like for any senior. The greater the number and severity of problems, the more difficult to compensate for any one problem.
Actions Caregivers Can Take to Minimize Risks
As a caregiver of someone who may be suffering from Alzheimer’s or other dementias, there are steps to take to help minimize danger and discomforts due to chronic conditions. Keeping a watchful eye for changes, and looking after a client’s safety and diet, and making sure he or she gets proper exercise and sleep are all ways caregivers can help.
- Help make the living area safe. Falls are common for persons affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Consider grab bars in the bathroom, a shower bench, carpeting, and eliminating sharp edges.
- Promote a healthy diet. Eating healthy foods is even more important for people with Alzheimer’s, especially if they have special diets for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol. Buy healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grain products. Be sure to buy foods that the person likes and can eat, and are easy to prepare, such as pre-made salads and single food portions. Prepare the food, or have someone else make meals, if possible.
- Encourage daily movement and exercise. Some people with Alzheimer’s may not be able to get around easily, due to arthritis, partial paralysis, and other conditions. This problem becomes more challenging as the disease gets worse. For a time, they may be able to use a stationary bike, soft rubber exercise balls or balloons for stretching and throwing back and forth, and stretching bands. Even taking a walk can help, if they are able.
- Take steps to help eliminate sleep problems. Sleeping can be difficult for seniors with Alzheimer’s.To create an inviting sleeping environment and promote rest, maintain regular times for meals, going to bed, and getting up. Seek morning sunlight exposure and encourage regular daily exercise no later than four hours before bedtime, and make sure the bedroom temperature is comfortable. If the person awakens, discourage staying in bed while awake. Make sure he or she uses the bed only for sleep, and discourage watching television during periods of wakefulness. Also, check with the doctor or family to find out about timing of prescribed medications.
Additional Considerations
Remember that a person with Alzheimer’s may not be able to tell a caregiver that something is physically wrong with them. Watch the person’s face for signs of pain or feeling ill. Ask them to point to where they are feeling discomfort, if they cannot speak or clearly communicate. Also, notice sudden changes in behavior, such as an increase in outbursts or striking out.
Someone with Alzheimer’s cannot always recall things or give accurate details about symptoms, taking medications, or past behaviors. They usually have a poor concept of time, which worsens as the disease progresses.
Rely on and connect with the person’s doctors and specialists for information and help, and talk to family members on a regular basis. When coping with a person who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has other chronic conditions or diseases, caregivers are not alone.
