To Our Dear Community,
NH ServiceLink Staff of Belknap County would like to take a moment and thank everyone for reaching out to us during these troubled times, before and beyond. We strive to support our community in any way we can by listening, helping, and even pointing you in a positive direction for additional assistance.
NH ServiceLink offices across the state are open via phone and email during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this time of social distancing it is easy to feel alone and isolated. ServiceLink is only a phone call away! Trained, nationally and state certified staff are available via phone/e-mail during normal working hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday.
ServiceLink staff are here to listen, answer questions, problem solve, and link you to resources and services. In addition, ServiceLink helps individuals connect to long term services and supports, access family caregiver information and supports, explore options and understand and access Medicare and Medicaid. We are, as always, confidential, unbiased, and free to the public.
Call 1-866-634-9412 toll free or find us online at servicelink.nh.gov. Direct phone numbers and email addresses for each local office are listed and located on the NH ServiceLink website. If you reach our voicemail, please leave a message and we will return your call as soon as possible.
Social distancing guidelines from the NH Governor continue to be adjusted with the changing landscape of the pandemic. While we cannot meet face-to-face at this time, we are working diligently to get back to in-person meetings to provide the support you have grown used to receiving from ServiceLink. We thank you for your patience while we all struggle to get through these challenging times together.
SELF-CARE TIPS DURING COVID-19 FROM SERVICELINK
EXERCISE: Exercising increases energy levels, improves happiness and does not have to take place in a gym. Take a virtual workout class at home or spend some time outdoors hiking or bike riding.
EAT HEALTHY: The foods we choose to nourish our bodies with and the way we enjoy them can have an impact on our mental and physical health. Be mindful when restocking on groceries and pick up foods that boost your mood such as oatmeal, nuts, and even dark chocolate…YUM!
SLEEP: Sleep plays a major role in our overall health; it improves our emotional regulation and helps manage anxiety. It is important to get at least 9 hours of sleep, especially during times of stress. Limit your exposure to the news and social media sites a couple of hours before bed.
RELAX: Take breaks throughout the day, either first thing in the morning or before bed. Practice pausing, breathing, and just “being” is essential to our well-being and mental health because it helps reduce stress, worry less and it enhances feelings of resiliency.
Have questions regarding COVID-19? Call NH 2-1-1 24/7 or go to www.nh.gov/covid19 for answers.
