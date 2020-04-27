Dear PPH,
At the end of March, school was going to be doing remote learning for only 2 weeks, and then it got pushed out to 5/4. That is a huge difference. When it was only 2 weeks, we were not too concerned, as we all viewed this as just a “little break from school life.” However, we are now concerned about how this may be impacting their mental health and emotional state, being away from their friends and breaking from their normal routine for such an extended amount of time. Do you have any suggestions on what we can be doing to support our kids during this time?
Thank you,
John
Dear John,
We are living in unprecedented times, and your concern is shared by many who are also self-isolating to help slow the spread of Covid-19 within our communities and throughout NH. During this time, we could all use some guidance on how best to safeguard the overall health and welfare of ourselves as well as the ones we love. Luckily, many organizations who support health are also providing direction and assistance for the Covid-19 pandemic.
National organizations like the Center for Disease Control are offering tips for daily life and how to cope during the pandemic (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/index.html). Their website also provides a variety of information on Covid-19 from frequently asked questions to the latest updates. The National Institute of Mental Health has a list of recommendations for things you can do to support yourself during this time such as taking time to unwind, safely connecting with others, and focusing on the facts (www.nimh.nih.gov/news/science-news/2020/supporting-mental-health-during-the-covid-19-pandemic.shtml).
But maybe you are looking for help tailored to Granite Staters. The New Hampshire Children's Trust has developed a Parent & Caregiver Resource Guide to Covid-19 (www.nhchildrenstrust.org/covid-19) that you can download. Information about the virus and how families can protect themselves are just some of the topics covered. The National Alliance for Mental Illness NH has an Information & Resources Page for Covid-19 (www.naminh.org/resources-2/covid-19). This page has advice on how to manage your mental health as well as how to access remote support services. The state of NH has also created an online site (www.nh.gov/covid19) where you can find the most current data specific to NH.
If you want information even closer to where you live, you can often find information and guidance posted on the websites of your local community organizations, such as your local healthcare providers, mental health centers, governmental agencies, and regional public health network just to name a few (PPH being one of them www.pphnh.org/tag/covid-19). Maintaining our entire health (mental, emotional, and physical) is crucial during this time, especially when you are a parent, caregiver, or any other community member supporting others through this pandemic. Knowing the facts of Covid-19 and what resources are available, learning the best ways to minimize our stress and anxiety, and in turn, teaching and role modeling those ways to others will help to ensure we will all get through this together.
Thank you,
PPH
