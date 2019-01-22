Dear Kelley,
Every time I turn on the news, there is another report or story on substance misuse or addiction. Not just here in New Hampshire, but everywhere. I read articles in the local newspaper about funding going into treatment or new recovery programs. I understand treatment and recovery are important. However, why don’t we hear about this funding going to preventing this disease? We need to put a larger focus (more dollars) on arming our young children and families with the skills they need to avoid problem drug use in the first place. After all, to quote Benjamin Franklin, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Sincerely,
Local Educator
Dear Local Educator,
Thank you for your submission. Access to all components of the continuum of care – prevention, identification and early intervention, treatment, and recovery supports – is critical to ensuring an effective response to the substance misuse crisis in this country and here in our great state. Prevention is very important. According to the CDC, primary prevention focuses on intervening before health effects can occur. Public health focuses on prevention of disease and health promotion, rather than the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. In New Hampshire, there are 13 regional public health networks that are all engaged in statewide and local substance misuse prevention efforts. Here in the Winnipesaukee Region, substance misuse and suicide prevention are public health priority areas in which we are actively engaged. To learn more about what is happening in your area visit: www.nhphn.org. To learn more about prevention efforts in the Winnipesaukee Region visit: www.pphnh.org.
