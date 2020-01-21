Dear Kelley,
I realize in a world of substances like opioids and meth the focus is often on overdoses and death. However, we need to remain focused on the substances that can lead to use and addiction of those and other substances…alcohol and marijuana. Especially if we are raising kids. These substances are harmful and as parents, we need to educate our children on the dangers of both. I am tired of parents who provide “safe places” for these kids to drink and because they take their keys, think they are doing the right thing. My daughter’s friend was caught smoking pot and her parents did nothing. When I spoke to them, they shook it off indicating they were thankful it wasn’t something harder. When did we become a society where misuse of these substances became acceptable?
Thank you,
Frustrated Mom
Dear Frustrated Mom,
Thank you for your comments. Alcohol and marijuana are the most commonly misused substances by youth and young adults here in the Winnipesaukee Public Health Region and in New Hampshire. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 401,000 adolescents ages 12–17 had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States. The first is tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity.
Marijuana is the most commonly used psychotropic drug in the United States, after alcohol. Its use is widespread among young people. In 2018, more than 11.8 million young adults used marijuana in the past year. According to the Monitoring the Future survey, rates of past year marijuana use among middle and high school students have remained steady, but the number of teens in 8th and 10th grades who say they use it daily has increased. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, teens have started vaping THC (the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high), with nearly 4% of 12th graders saying they vape THC daily. In addition, the number of young people who believe that regular marijuana use is risky is decreasing (drugabuse.gov).
Education and open dialogue is critical in preventing substance misuse. A strong bond between children and parents; parental involvement in the child’s life; and clear limits and consistent enforcement of discipline can all decrease your child’s risk. To learn more on how to have these important discussions with your children visit: www.drugabuse.gov
