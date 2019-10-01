Dear Kelley,
I am deeply concerned about my niece. She left for college in August. She is attending a university on the west coast, so she is very far from home and in an unfamiliar place. Her mother and I have been texting her and staying in touch to see how she is adjusting and it seemed as if things were ok. Over the last two weeks, things have taken a turn for the worse. On our last call, my niece told me she is skipping some classes and feeling a little lonely. She said she is ok and going to resume classes, but my gut is telling me to act. I shared my concerns with my brother and his wife and they were both very dismissive. They are not concerned and feel this is simply an adjustment period. I want to help my niece, but I don’t want to step on my brother’s toes regarding his stance on the situation. I would just like to get her connected to some help. What support is there on campus for my niece?
Sincerely,
Concerned Aunt
Dear Concerned Aunt,
Thank you for your questions. Life on a college campus can be exciting and challenging. Times of transition can be very difficult for many of us, particularly for youth and young adults. The transition from high school to college can overwhelming, as students are new to the college environment with expectations of education based on their high school experiences. Additionally, if they are in an unfamiliar setting with limited social connections, it can be very isolating.
According to the CDC, depression is more than just feeling down or having a bad day. When a sad mood lasts for a long time and interferes with normal, everyday functioning, you may be depressed. Symptoms of depression include:
• Feeling sad or anxious often or all the time
• Not wanting to do activities that used to be fun
• Feeling irritable‚ easily frustrated‚ or restless
• Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep
• Waking up too early or sleeping too much
• Eating more or less than usual or having no appetite
• Experiencing aches, pains, headaches, or stomach problems that do not improve with treatment
• Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions
• Feeling tired‚ even after sleeping well
• Feeling guilty, worthless, or helpless
• Thinking about suicide or hurting yourself
The exact cause of depression is unknown. It may be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. However, going through a major life change‚ even if it was planned, can increase an individual’s risk for depression(CDC).
Most colleges or universities have a Student Services/Student Wellness Center that includes counseling services. Many offer student led outreach initiatives/support groups for minimizing that risk of feeling disconnected and isolated. To learn more about what is offered on her campus, visit the campus website. An additional resource is SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. It is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.
Sincerely,
Kelley
