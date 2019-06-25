Dear Kelley,
I am having a high school graduation party for my daughter in July. This is a family party. However, my daughter is inviting several friends to attend as well. Obviously, I would not let underage kids drink at the party because I do not want that responsibility, especially if someone were to get hurt. I have always had strict rules on that. However, my sister thought it was a bad decision to have alcohol at all if teens were going to be there, as it could put me at risk for legal trouble if they took it. I’m starting to rethink allowing her friends to be there. Any suggestions for having alcohol for the legal adults and still allowing the friends to attend?
Sincerely,
Michelle
Dear Michelle,
Congratulations to you and your daughter! Graduation is certainly a special time of celebration and new adventures! It sounds like you have clear expectations regarding underage drinking in your home. These expectations are a protective factor and can help reduce the risk for trouble. However, if there is alcohol accessible to minors and you cannot monitor it efficiently, you could be putting yourself at risk, even if your expectations are clear to all who attend.
It sounds like you have a few options to help reduce that risk…
• Plan an alcohol-free youth activity as a substitute, such as hiking, kayaking, or a day at the lake or beach to celebrate
• Have two separate parties; one for family and another for friends
• Have one party and allow friends to attend during an alcohol-free time period
• Have a completely alcohol-free party
The only way to ensure underage guests are not accessing alcohol from your home is to remove all alcohol from your home. If you choose to have a completely alcohol free party, communicate that decision to your guests in advance. Let them know underage youth and young adults will attend and you want to ensure safety for everyone. This will reduce the likelihood that party guests will bring alcohol in with them. Try to offer some fun activities/games for your guests. Finally, consider offering some fresh, fruity, and flavorful alternatives.
Enjoy this exciting time and stay safe!
Sincerely,
Kelley
