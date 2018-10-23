CONCORD — A Clinical Aromatherapy for Health Professionals training and certification program, presented by R.J. Buckle Associates, will take place at Concord Hospital over a 12-month period.
Each of the four modules will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital, located at 250 Pleasant St., Concord. The program is endorsed by the American Holistic Nurses Association.
Module 1, on March 23-24, 2019, will provide an introduction to the core concepts of clinical aromatherapy, including history, taxonomy, extraction, and safety, both evidence-based and research-driven.
Module 2 (May 4-5, 2019), outlines the chemistry of essential oils and functional groups of essential oils.
Module 3 (Oct. 5-6, 2019), covers the use of essential oils for immune support, cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, muscular-skeletal and stress control within a health care framework.
Module 4 (Dec. 7-8, 2019), covers women's health, pediatrics, elderly, chronic pain, cancer and palliative care, integration policies and protocols.
The date of the exam, in the spring of 2020, remains to be determined.
Participants will gain nursing contact hours for each module. The cost of each module and the exam is $375 ($350 for AHNA members). Additional associated costs include Clinical Aromatherapy: Essential Oils in Healthcare (3rd edition) and required essential oils, which are supplied by the instructor.
Each module introduces 10 essential oils at $100-$150 per module. Class size is limited.
For a program application and course details, contact program instructor Kathleen Duffy at Aromaherb123@aol.com or 413-584-1764, or Alice Kinsler or René Albee, Concord Hospital Therapeutic Arts and Holistic Services, at akinsler@crhc.org or 603-227-7000, ext. 3895.
