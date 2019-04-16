Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region Empowers People Living with Parkinson’s Disease to Fight Back During Parkinson’s Awareness Month
LACONIA — This April, Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region, located at 171 Fair Street, will join millions in observing Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region gives those living with Parkinson’s disease hope today by offering a noncontact, boxing-inspired fitness routine proving to dramatically improve their quality of life.
Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region will be offering open house options to check out our ROCK STEADY BOXING classes, a Run/WALK to fight back against Parkinsons 5K on May 4th , and Dr. Josh Aronson, the DBS neurosurgeon at Dartmouth, will speak at the our support group on 5/10. to promote awareness and education about Parkinson’s disease during the annual observance.
According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease and more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed each year. “There is strong evidence from clinical research studies that exercise helps Parkinson’s disease. Rock Steady Boxing is a proven exercise technique that can be helpful to people with Parkinson’s,” said Dr. Steven Gunzler, a neurologist for University Hospitals and assistant professor of neurology at Case Western Reserve University. Rock Steady Boxing serves participants at all stages of Parkinson’s – from the newly diagnosed to those who have been living with the disease for decades.
“Parkinson’s Awareness Month not only raises awareness about the disease our Rock Steady Boxers live with every day, but also shines a light on their incredible tenacity in ‘fighting back’ against the disease. We are about more than just one class or one program; Rock Steady’s mission is to provide hope and better quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease worldwide,” said Janine, RSB coach and owner of Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region.
Rock Steady Boxing affiliates are independently owned and operated. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region, please contact Janine Page 603-581-9392, 171 Fair Street Laconia. For additional resources and to learn more about the overall organization, please visit Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.
About Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region. RSB opened in 2016 after one of our very first fighters tenaciously pursued jp to experience this amazing program. The rest, as they say, is history. This family of fighters, volunteers and coaches is dedicated to spread the word about the benefits of ROCK STEADY and the community of hope it provides.
