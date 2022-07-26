LACONIA — Healthcare is one of New Hampshire’s largest and fastest growing industries, and a sector that has had a surge in open positions over the past two years. To help meet these needs in the Lakes Region, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, has expanded its partnership with Concord Hospital - Laconia to offer a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program. Using ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model, this program will be offered at Concord Hospital - Laconia with related classroom instruction at Lakes Region Community College. The program will prepare students to become certified clinical medical assistants and help to fill in-demand positions.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Concord Hospital - Laconia and add a new medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program,” said Tracey Jackson, CCSNH ApprenticeshipNH grant manager. “This program offers students a well-supported pathway to enter the healthcare profession and to position themselves for further career advancement while building a pipeline of skilled workers to fill critical positions. This is a great opportunity for apprentices to receive paid tuition, develop new skills, earn a wage and start a new career.”
