Patty Stewart

Patty Stewart, owner of Patty Stewart and Associates in Plymouth, is the proud recipient of the Aetna 2023 New England Top Producer Award in New Hampshire. Patty specializes in Medicare supplement options and has been working in the health insurance business for over 38 years. (Courtesy photo)

I often hear people say, “My vision is perfect, I don’t need an eye exam.”

It is true that yearly exams will allow you to update your contact lens or glasses prescription, but the significance of an annual eye exam goes far beyond mere vision correction. Annual eye exams are an essential aspect of maintaining overall eye health and preventing potentially sight-threatening eye diseases.

