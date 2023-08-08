Patty Stewart, owner of Patty Stewart and Associates in Plymouth, is the proud recipient of the Aetna 2023 New England Top Producer Award in New Hampshire. Patty specializes in Medicare supplement options and has been working in the health insurance business for over 38 years. (Courtesy photo)
I often hear people say, “My vision is perfect, I don’t need an eye exam.”
It is true that yearly exams will allow you to update your contact lens or glasses prescription, but the significance of an annual eye exam goes far beyond mere vision correction. Annual eye exams are an essential aspect of maintaining overall eye health and preventing potentially sight-threatening eye diseases.
Optometrists and ophthalmologists are trained to identify early signs of conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, retinal tears and detachments to name a few.
Detecting these conditions early will increase the likelihood of successful treatment and, in the case of diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, prevent unnecessary vision loss.
In addition to ocular conditions, annual exams will often unveil subtle indications of systemic health problems. Simply by dilating the eye or taking retinal photographs, we can view the organ itself and the vasculature inside. Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune disorders, cholesterol plaques and even certain cancers can be detected inside the eye without the patient showing any other noticeable symptoms.
Eye exams aren’t just for adults either. Vision plays an important role in the learning and development of a child. Undetected vision issues in children can impede their ability to read, write and comprehend material. Many children with visual issues will not speak up about it because they don’t know what “normal” vision looks like.
So next time you hear someone say, “I don’t need an eye exam, my vision is perfect,” you can educate them that regular eye exams are not just for our glasses and contact lens wearing friends. It is a proactive step towards preserving one of our most precious senses and safeguarding overall health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.