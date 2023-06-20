CPR in the Schools

A CPR in Schools Training Kit is dropped off at J. Olivia Huot Career and Technical Center. Pictured left to right: David Warrender, the center’s director, and Elyse Pert, the center’s health science instructor, accepting delivery from the American Heart Association’s Robyn Birren. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Knowing how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation is critically important. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Quick, simple and easy-to-learn, Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.

The American Heart Association and Dartmouth Health are ramping up education by providing Hands-Only CPR educational resources to New Hampshire schools. 

