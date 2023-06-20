A CPR in Schools Training Kit is dropped off at J. Olivia Huot Career and Technical Center. Pictured left to right: David Warrender, the center’s director, and Elyse Pert, the center’s health science instructor, accepting delivery from the American Heart Association’s Robyn Birren. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Knowing how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation is critically important. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. Quick, simple and easy-to-learn, Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.
The American Heart Association and Dartmouth Health are ramping up education by providing Hands-Only CPR educational resources to New Hampshire schools.
“By providing the tools and education to schools for students and staff to learn Hands-Only CPR, we have the chance to equip these people with a lifelong skill that could save a life someday,” said Eric S. Rothstein, a cardiologist with the Heart & Vascular Center at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. “The Heart & Vascular Center is committed to promoting CPR education, and teaming up with the American Heart Association on this effort is a natural partnership. Our goal is to help make New Hampshire communities safer by educating school staff and students on these lifesaving skills.”
The association and Dartmouth Health will focus on Hands-Only CPR education at New Hampshire Career and Technical schools. As a part of the collaboration, 15 CPR in Schools Training Kits will be placed throughout New Hampshire at career and technical schools. Locally, the kits will be at J. Oliva Huot Technical Center, Lakes Region Technology Center in Wolfeboro and the Concord Regional Technical Center.
Training kits enable students to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in just one class period. Plus, the kit teaches AED use and choking relief. The easy-to-use kit is designed specifically for the needs of schools. The kit’s wheeled bag allows for convenient movement from classroom to classroom and easy storage. It’s also reusable — one kit can train hundreds of staff and students.
Hands-Only CPR is recommended for bystanders to use when someone suddenly collapses from cardiac arrest to keep the heart pumping until professional medical help arrives. Hands-Only CPR has two easy steps:
· First, call 911 when you see a teen or adult collapse suddenly.
· Then, push hard and fast in the center of the person’s chest until professional help arrives. Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.
"Through our CPR in Schools Training Kit and Train the Trainer program, we are empowering students to lead their school community by becoming true lifesavers,” said Robyn Birren, the heart association’s school engagement director for New Hampshire.
For more information about Hands-Only CPR and other CPR training resources, visit cpr.heart.org. To learn about bringing lifesaving skills such as Hands-Only CPR training to your school community, contact Birren at robyn.birren@heart.org.
