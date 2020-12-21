It is up to YOU to have a Meaningful and Memorable Christmas! It is always up to you; you cannot look around and wait for or count on someone else to do the right thing. Some of you may say, “I am tired of being the one who has to take the lead, carry the ball, make something good happen all the time.”
Let's look at that for a moment before I get to the more positive points of my message. Almost every family has one person, one parent, who is pulling the wagon with more vim and vigor, more positive energy than the other. It is the way it works for many families. You have chosen the position and they have allowed you to be the head of the family and its emotional center and hub. You might, on occasion, complain about the job, but, if you're honest with yourself, you will admit, that, deep down, you want this job and know you are making a significant contribution to the other members of the family. In my work consulting with couples, I always try to move the balance to the center with equal duties and responsibilities, but, it often doesn't stay there.
Your partner, generally, will not be reading this column. You see the headline and are immediately drawn to check it out. Your- other-half, might see it but slides over it. It's not because they don't care; it's more because their focus is not on improving the internal workings, and the emotional depth of the family. So how are we going to have a meaningful and memorable holiday season? Are we going to let the pandemic get us down and give up? Of course, not. Yes, it has gone on too long; and yes, we are getting and feeling pandemic fatigue.
So, what are we called to do? Love, support and take care of our family, friends and neighbors. As the giver and contributor in the family, you want to be careful not to let yourself get rundown. We all have to watch out for the constantly, increasing pandemic anxiety that is present and if we begin to feel depressed, we need to talk to somebody about that. Sharing how you are managing and doing will help you through these difficult times. Staying connected to love ones is very important, especially because many of us will not being seeing them in person this holiday season. It is a great time to use Zoom, FaceTime or the phone to stay in touch with loved ones. However, it is not enough to have a group call on zoom with a lot of jokes, laughs and high-fives. Everybody gets a couple of minutes each, no one really goes too deep into anything and most of the conversation can become somewhat superficial. That is good but it's not sufficient to meet our emotional and relational needs. We need to connect to the people who are our emotional support lines and who have been there for us for years. You will be missing that wonderful hug, or kiss or pat-on-the back that meant so much but is missing in a zoom call.
I am recommending the family group call on zoom; but, I am also encouraging you to make one-on-one calls to some of the attendees that were present at the group call. You don't want to share everything about your life with everybody on the call. You don't have the same degree of relationship and intimacy with everybody that was on that call. But, you need to maintain that intimate connection that you have with certain family members in order to maintain your emotional well-being. Zoom or FaceTime would be the best because it is the closest to being in the room with the person. Texting back-and-forth could be another option with some of your family members, but you need that one-to-one connection that you're not getting if we can't meet in person this year. Don't kid yourself; if you don't make that connection, you have a good chance of becoming sad, depressed and anxious after the holidays. Our emotional well-being is taking a hit as a result of our inability to meet person-to-person with our family and loved ones.
Whose job is it to initiate and model this type of emotional contact and communication? You guessed it; I don't even need to remind you. Just by sitting down and sharing an old holiday memory with someone in the family can be more than enough to get them started on sharing more about themselves.
I want to highlight sending emails and texts to members of the family. For some, who might have more difficulty expressing their love and fond memories, this may be a way for them. Some people need more time to gather their thoughts and feelings and feel they can be more vulnerable in writing it then and speaking it. It really doesn't matter how you do it, just that you start doing it.
You don't have to allow the restrictions that Covid-19 requires to limit the expression of your love, good feelings and connectedness if you can’t travel or gather this holiday season. You can make it meaningful and memorable, but you'll just have to work a little harder at expressing how you really feel about loved ones. Even consider reaching out to someone who is in a distant position on your family tree and connect in a way that is meaningful for you. Remember it's up to you to have a meaningful and memorable Christmas. Let's continue discussing this at: familyconsultationservices.com/articles.
•••
Tom Power is a family relationship consultant and the author of “Family Matters: A Layperson’s Guide to Family Functioning.” You can check out his website at www.familyconsultationservices.com or email questions to changeUprogram@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.