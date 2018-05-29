PLYMOUTH — There are a number of diseases and conditions that have fully made their way into our shared lexicon: diabetes, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, cancer are a few examples. There’s a good chance that you can think of someone who has dealt with each. A disease you may not be so familiar with, however, is sarcoidosis, a chronic disease that leads to the formation of inflammatory cells in various organs throughout the body. More than a third of those affected by sarcoidosis are older adults. While it can affect the eyes, liver, and heart, sarcoidosis more often impacts the lungs and skin, causing intense shortness of breath and lesions, respectively.
If sarcoidosis is starting to sound somewhat familiar, you may remember hearing about it back in 2008, after the death of comedian Bernie Mac. In 1983, Mac was diagnosed with the disease, which left his lungs in a weakened state. He died on Aug. 9, 2008, of complications arising from pneumonia. It wasn’t until the last few years of his life that he publicly discussed his struggle with sarcoidosis, but he was determined to create greater awareness, and even helped establish a foundation dedicated to fostering a more thorough understanding of sarcoidosis, its impact on patients’ lives, and current opinion regarding treatment. The foundation raises funds to support research and create education-based opportunities for patients and their families.
An Ongoing Search
Fortunately, awareness of sarcoidosis and research efforts have expanded the last few years, but overall, there’s still little that we know about the disease. Researchers believe that it is the result of abnormal immune system response, but what triggers this remains a mystery. Some suspect that it’s brought on by the inhalation of certain harmful airborne toxins. In fact, a recent study showed a significant number of EMS and firefighters who helped in rescue and recovery efforts following the 9/11 attacks have been diagnosed with sarcoidosis. Genetic susceptibility to sarcoidosis is also thought to be a primary factor.
What we do know about sarcoidosis is that it can affect anybody and while it is often seen in those between the ages of 20 and 40, approximately 30% of all cases occur in those over 65 years of age. In this instance it is known as elderly-onset sarcoidosis.
Treatment and Living with Sarcoidosis
If seniors suspect that they may have sarcoidosis, they should immediately contact their physician. He or she will examine the affected organs for granulomas and ask about medical history, with specific focus on family history of sarcoidosis, occupations that may have increased risk, exposure to beryllium metal, or contact with organic dust. A physician will then run a series of diagnostic tests, including chest x-rays, lung function tests, and biopsies.
If sarcoidosis is diagnosed, treatments are available, but they may not be for everyone. For those whose organs have been significantly impacted, treatment will almost certainly be recommended. Prescribed treatment will involve improving organ functionality, relieving symptoms, and reducing inflammation through a steroid called prednisone. Sarcoidosis may naturally go away for some, making treatment unnecessary. However, although symptoms may dissipate, organs can still be damaged from sarcoidosis, ultimately making it more difficult to fight infection, a factor that, as noted above, may have been involved in Bernie Mac’s complications from pneumonia.
In all cases of sarcoidosis, patients should have regular health reassessments. As with other diseases, living with sarcoidosis may lead to feelings of anxiety or depression. That’s why having a support system comprised of family and friends is key, especially for older adults who may be struggling with these feelings anyway. Seniors can also take advantage of support groups, available through the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, and connect with others who have dealt with sarcoidosis. While it may not have the same level of public awareness as other diseases, it’s important to remember that sarcoidosis should be taken just as seriously.
