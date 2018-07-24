When it comes to feeling our happiest and healthiest, two of the most significant factors are undoubtedly physical and mental wellbeing. There’s no question that staying fit, following a healthy diet, and keeping the brain sharp are pivotal in shaping the way we live our lives.
But what about social wellness? Often described as one’s ability to communicate and maintain meaningful relationships with others, social wellness is just as vital as physical and mental wellness, and requires the same level of maintenance. As we age, it’s especially important that we foster positive social engagement to not only safeguard against isolation, but to also improve various aspects of our physical health.
Why Is It Important?
Let’s face it, almost every aspect of life changes as we reach our senior years. Children may move out of state, friends and family may pass away, and certain health conditions may make it harder to fully enjoy the things we love doing. As these changes occur, it’s important that we talk about them. Without a support system of friends and family in place, many of life’s events can slowly begin to take their toll on us and potentially lead to a downward spiral of loneliness, isolation, and even major depression.
By nurturing current relationships and taking steps to build new ones, seniors can create a reliable network that allows them to learn new skills, view things from different perspectives, and see how others effectively manage the challenges of aging.
Though it may go without saying, maintaining social wellness brings about a number of other health benefits as well. Not only can it help strengthen our immune system, it can lead to better sleep and increased productivity. Studies also show that increased socialization can enhance our cognitive abilities and even reduce our risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia. In fact, one study showed that socially active seniors had a 70 percent lower rate of cognitive decline than those who were less socialized.
What Can Seniors Do?
One of the barriers some seniors may face is that they may not know what opportunities are available to them. That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the ways seniors can begin to build and maintain their social connections:
- Volunteer, or become involved in community efforts and activities.
- Join a senior center, and make connections with like-minded individuals.
- Continue learning through online courses or those offered by universities and community colleges.
- Find a new hobby or interest, or revisit old ones.
- Invite a friend or friends over for coffee or tea.
- Take a part-time job.
- Offer assistance to someone in the family.
- Join an exercise group or class.
- Reach out to those at a church, synagogue, temple, or other place of worship to sign up for upcoming events.
- Utilize social media to stay connected with friends and families (near and far).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.