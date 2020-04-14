PLYMOUTH — Families and caregivers have many needs, including meals and transportation, but sometimes it’s hard to know how to help. During the month of love, Pemi-Baker Community Health offers 14 suggestions from CaringBridge to support families going through a health crisis:
1. Bare basics. Offer to take care of grocery shopping. A family may need paper towels, laundry detergent, bread, juice, eggs, and bananas. Shop in-store or have the order shipped to their home. Forget about brands, specific tastes or questioning whether it is something they would like. Indecisiveness prevents follow-through. When a family caregiver can’t be away long enough to purchase toilet paper or milk to settle a patient’s queasy stomach, they will appreciate it arriving at the door.
2. Offer rides to treatment. Many caregivers juggle full-time jobs and have added hurdles, such as busy meeting or travel schedules. The gift of transportation on a hectic day can be a huge relief.
3. Bring a meal. Basic dishes that are easy to freeze and reheat are ideal. Recyclable aluminum pans or reusable plastic containers that don’t need to be returned are a bonus. Since even well-meaning visitors can tire out a patient or bring germs, offer to leave meals in a cooler outside the door.
4. Pet-sit or plant-water. Boarding pets in a kennel is expensive. If a loved one has to go out of town for a procedure or appointment, offer to care for their furry family member. Those with green thumbs can volunteer to water interior or exterior plants.
5. Text an inspiring quote. Caregivers need all the encouragement they can get, and hearing from friends and family means a lot. A few kind words, especially question-free messages that don't require a response, break up the day and lets them know that they are loved.
6. Consider caregivers. Their lives have dramatically changed, too. Invite them to a game, a car show, a round of golf, a cup of coffee, or a Sunday afternoon drive, just like before the loved one's illness. Even if their patient is not feeling up to leaving the house, a short break means a lot to a caregiver. If it is not a good time for a break, they will say so. They will appreciate the gesture and the glimpse of normalcy.
7. Mail a gift card. Unexpected expenses, like extra gas for treatment travel, extra meals out, and medical bills, take a toll on every patient’s budget. A gift card for gas, groceries, restaurants, hardware stores or hobby or craft stores is a welcome surprise. If the patient appreciates reading or music, an Amazon or iTunes card could provide entertainment to get through long treatment sessions. A prepaid Visa gift card could help with medical co-pays.
8. Take on some chores. Pay for a one-time service, or volunteer a few hours to help with cleaning, moving, snow-shoveling, washing windows or holiday decorating. This could be a service opportunity for a teen. If the kids have adult supervision, the chores could be done while the patients and caregivers are at the hospital or clinic, or out of town.
9. Donate some vacation. Unpaid leave from work causes financial hardship. If donating a vacation day or two is an option, ask other co-workers to donate time, too. This can help a patient or caregiver who has to be away from work.
10. Think soft and cuddly. Knitters could consider making a prayer shawl, soft cap or socks. Thoughtful gifts like a new set of slippers, pajamas, pull-on pants or v-neck shirts that allow chemo-port access are appreciated. Pamper loved ones with cozy and comfortable items.
11. Send snail mail. Nothing brightens someone's day more than finding a hand-addressed note in the mailbox among the medical bills. Recognizing the handwriting and return address will bring joy to a loved one's heart.
12. Donate blood in their name. Cancer and other illnesses prohibit patients from donating, so they appreciate anyone donating in their honor.
13. Host a scarf and hat party. If chemotherapy is going to bring about hair loss, bring together close friends, serve light refreshments and shower the patient with a variety of headwear options. It can help make the transition easier.
14. Help with the kids. Taking the kids for an impromptu sleepover or a Saturday morning outing may give a struggling loved one the rest and quiet they need.
Pemi-Baker Community Health drop-in caregiver support groups are held the third Wednesday of the month at Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 12:30-2 p.m.
PBCH is at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. To contact them, call 603-536-2232, email info@pbhha.org, or visit pbhha.org.
