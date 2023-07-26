Safely rid your home of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, old gas and automotive products at one of seven collection sites in the Lakes Region on Saturdays, July 29 and Aug. 5.
These products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating water, soil, air, ecosystems and bodies, so proper disposal is important. For instance, one quart of oil can pollute 250,000 gallons of water.
Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 24 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous waste.
On July 29, collection is at the Belmont Fire Station or Public Works Garages in Franklin (43 West Bow St.), Gilford (55 Cherry Valley Road) and Meredith (17 Jenness Hill Road).
On Aug. 5, hazardous waste will be collected at the Newfound Regional High School in Bristol (enter off River Road), the Public Works Garage in Laconia (27 Bisson Ave.) and the Highway Garage in Moultonborough (68 Highway Garage Road).
All seven collections will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Latex and acrylic paint and alkaline batteries are not considered hazardous waste and will not be accepted. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
This year, universal waste products such as fluorescent bulbs, rechargeable batteries and mercury-containing devices — thermostats, thermometers and switches — will not be accepted at these collections.
To get maps to the collection sites and to learn more information about wastes and alternate methods of disposal, visit lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or call 603-279-8171 or 603-279-5341.
