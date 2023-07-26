Safely rid your home of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, old gas and automotive products at one of seven collection sites in the Lakes Region on Saturdays, July 29 and Aug. 5.

These products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating water, soil, air, ecosystems and bodies, so proper disposal is important. For instance, one quart of oil can pollute 250,000 gallons of water.

