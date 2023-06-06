CONCORD — Granite VNA recently awarded three employees with scholarships to help advance their knowledge and expertise. Recipients are home care nurse Valerie Caron, clinical resource triage nurse Jacqueline Melanson-Flanigan and pediatric nurse Kimberlee Vigneault.

The scholarships are awarded annually and are supported by endowed funds that have been designated by agency supporters. Employees who wish to be considered for the scholarship must apply to be evaluated by a selection committee based on specific criteria.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.