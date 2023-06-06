CONCORD — Granite VNA recently awarded three employees with scholarships to help advance their knowledge and expertise. Recipients are home care nurse Valerie Caron, clinical resource triage nurse Jacqueline Melanson-Flanigan and pediatric nurse Kimberlee Vigneault.
The scholarships are awarded annually and are supported by endowed funds that have been designated by agency supporters. Employees who wish to be considered for the scholarship must apply to be evaluated by a selection committee based on specific criteria.
Caron, who has been with Granite VNA since 2018 and is a member of the home care team, was awarded the Eugene and Anne Slusser Scholarship; it promotes continuing education for career advancement and may be used for a health-focused, post-secondary education degree program, a continuing education program, a certification program and tuition expenses. In addition to her role as a home care nurse, Caron also mentors new nurses who join the agency, assists the home care program by reviewing new patients’ medications, and she is intravenous (IV) certified. She will use the scholarship for continuing education in the nursing field.
Melanson-Flanigan, who has been with the agency since 2020 and is also a member of the home care team, was awarded the Jacob W. Bishop Scholarship, which provides financial support to nursing or paraprofessional staff members who are enrolled in accredited nursing programs and may be used for tuition and fees. In her role as a triage nurse, Melanson-Flanigan helps patients navigate their health issues by finding resources to support them. She plans to use the scholarship to continue advancing her knowledge in the nursing field, specifically to fulfill her role as a triage nurse.
Vigneault, who has been with the agency since 2010 and is a member of the pediatrics team, was awarded the Ruby Rainie Nydegger Scholarship, which supports continuing education for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and licensed nursing assistants/personal care service providers who care for pediatric patients or aspire to do so. Vigneault has always had a passion for supporting moms and their babies, and she will be pursuing certification as an international board-certified lactation counselor.
