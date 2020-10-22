LACONIA — Granite United Way, in partnership with Lakes Region Community College, is proud to provide a free meal box to anyone in need. Each of the boxes will include 12 pounds of produce, 5 pounds of meat, 5 pounds of dairy, and a gallon of 2% milk.
There are several distribution events being held across Granite United Way’s regions. Food is being provided by Vincent Farms, and it is estimated that a total of more than 150,000 pounds of nutritious food will be distributed across Granite United Way’s service area. Local volunteers will be helping during each of the events.
The Laconia distribution details:
Friday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (while supplies last) at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road, Laconia.
“We are proud to partner with local organizations to meet the needs of our community. These times have become increasingly difficult for so many, and we know that together we can impact lives in a positive way,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “Our neighbors need us, and we are ready to step up whenever, and however, we can.”
Volunteers are still needed for this distribution event. Sign up online at https://volunteernh.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=548461.
For more information on the Central Region event, contact Scoop Welch at Scoop.Welch@graniteuw.org.
A full listing of food distribution event dates and times can be found on www.graniteuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.