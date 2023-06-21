Gilford grads accept scholarship award

Marena Beale and Jessica Gannon, both Gilmanton residents and 2023 Gilford High School graduates, receive the Lucille Hawkins Gilman Memorial Scholarship at Awards Night in June from Paula Gilman, president of the LGCC and daughter of the woman for whom the scholarship is named. (Courtesy photo / Karen Bentley)

GILMANTON — The Lower Gilmanton Community Club has presented the Lucille Hawkins Gilman Memorial Scholarship to Marena Beale and Jessica Gannon, both Gilmanton residents and 2023 Gilford High School graduates.

The two were selected for the scholarship based on academic performance, financial need and most importantly, their personal purpose and willingness to serve community.

