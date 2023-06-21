Marena Beale and Jessica Gannon, both Gilmanton residents and 2023 Gilford High School graduates, receive the Lucille Hawkins Gilman Memorial Scholarship at Awards Night in June from Paula Gilman, president of the LGCC and daughter of the woman for whom the scholarship is named. (Courtesy photo / Karen Bentley)
GILMANTON — The Lower Gilmanton Community Club has presented the Lucille Hawkins Gilman Memorial Scholarship to Marena Beale and Jessica Gannon, both Gilmanton residents and 2023 Gilford High School graduates.
The two were selected for the scholarship based on academic performance, financial need and most importantly, their personal purpose and willingness to serve community.
Members of the LGCC scholarship committee were literally brought to tears by the power and authenticity of the essays submitted by the two young women.
Beale is pursuing a degree in social work and is a gold medal winner from President Biden for her work in mental health advocacy. Gannon is pursuing a degree in nursing.
The scholarships and two college start-up gift baskets were presented at the June 8 Gilford High School Awards Night by Paula Gilman, president of the LGCC and descendant of the founders of Gilmanton.
The Scholarship was initiated in honor of Gilman’s mother who died at 34 but left a lasting legacy of devotion to family, community and teaching and the importance of education. The scholarship was administered in partnership with The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, which served as primary liaison to Gilford High School, the foundation's expertise and professional processes made the scholarship selection process easy and efficient.
The LGCC’s mission is to build community, one act of kindness at a time. For more information, visit Facebook.com/LGCCNH.
