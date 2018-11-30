The Division II state champion Gilford girls volleyball team will be hosting a silent auction event at Patrick's Pub and Eatery on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 3-6 p.m. In addition to the silent auction items, Patrick's is donating 25 percent of all food sales to the team. The fundraiser is being held to defray the cost of purchasing championship jackets and backpacks, which will be handed out during the team's championship banquet on Dec. 16.
