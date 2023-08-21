08-26 COM pancake breakfast

Gilford Rotarians in action, making pancakes at a previous Old Home Day Pancake Breakfast. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — The best part of waking up on Gilford Old Home Day? The Gilford Rotary Club will host its 38th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road.

The event features all-you-can-eat pancakes served with hearty sausage, orange juice and hot coffee. Blueberries will be freshly picked from Stone Brook Hill Farm. Gluten free pancakes are available by request.

