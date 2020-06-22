GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a one-week Minecraft Camp the week of July 6 to July 10. The camp is open to children entering grades 1-6 in the fall and will take place in the Gilford Middle School cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will construct complex Minecraft villages and map out a hands-on model community, built with real world materials. Learn the secrets of Minecraft to forge unique tools, discover the awesome power of redstone, and create automated factories to supply your empire. Participants may register by picking up a form from the Parks and Recreation office or by visiting the Gilford Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com.
Cost: $325.00
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
