GILFORD — We believe it is important to recognize and celebrate students’ successes during this third trimester. Teachers were asked to nominate students who they felt best fulfilled the Attributes of Gilford School District’s Portrait of a Learner: Innovate, Collaborate, Self-Direct, Critically Think. Students were chosen by at least four of their teachers. Those printed in bold, in the following list, are the students who were chosen by all of their teachers.
GRADE 8
Elizabeth Albert, Ean Bickford, Aiden Bondaz, Grace Cook, Samantha Dahl, Carter Forest, Caleb Giovanditto, Caroline Guest, Madelyn Guest, Ryan Guyer, Olivia Hagan, Avery Hennig, Haukur Karlsson, Derek Kelly, Abigail Kenyon, Eva Lacey, Charlotte Lehr, Rosabella Lesniak, Emma McBride, Andrew McDonough, Riley Powers, Isaiah Reese, Rylee Rizzitano, Chloe Romprey, Brett Skoog, Lydia Stefan, Rylee Stefan, Alden Townsend, Ryan Turmel, Brielle Vasilevsky, William Wallace, Benjamin Weismantel, Addy Wernig
GRADE 7
Rachel Beck, Hunter Bell, Clark Blackwelder, Makenna Clayton, Anna Coapland, Leah Davignon, Cameron Drouin, Georgia Eckhardt, Andrew Gately, Cassandra Israel, Carter LaLiberte, Mark Langlitz, Megan Legro, Carson McGreevy, Lauren Nazer, Kaitlyn O’Brien, Cooper Perkins, Gabreaelle Perron, Lamija Pintol, Sophie Powers, Benjamin Selfridge, Aiden Suarez, Brody Testa, Kylie Thompson, Lilly Winward, Benjamin Wolpin
GRADE 6
Olivia Albert, Hailey Bean, Lauren Bellerose, Faith Benedict, Connor Brough, Benson Chen, Madison Clayton, Samuel Coppi, Luke Crawford, Julie DeCesare, Sophie Fessenden, Jackson Gelo, Addison Guyer, Jack Hazelton, Emma Horton, Kylie Kelly, Taryn Limanni, Kendall Madon, Elijah Moneysmith, Nicolas, Jade, Rylan Paradis, Ella Poire, Maggie Port, Sydnie Quimby, Alex Rangelov, Henry Sleeper, Noah Suranyi, Maria Tilley, Bryce Turmel, Declan Voivod, Abigail Watson
GRADE 5
Christina Athanasopoulos, Hailey Barbour, Brooke Baron, Sydney Boudreau, Isabella Bryant, Liam Butler, Colton Byars, Cody Ciampo, Bryce Cook, Tucker Crawford, Rowan Defosses, Makayla Faulkner, Gavin Forest, Kaylee Gard, Dylan Grant, Anthony Hardy, Caitlin Herbert, Renee Henderson, Lorraine Hinds, Jameson Holt, Mckenna Howard, Emily Jacques, Emma Legro, Beckett Lehr, Owen Luce, Alicia Lyman, Carlee Lyons, Natalee Magdziasz, Zypporah Mitchell, Xavier Morrison, Layne O’Connor, Kinsey Paradis, Jiya Patel, Grace Powers, Lilly Sanborn, Grace Southworth, Benjamin Valles, Anne Willis, Owen Wolpin
