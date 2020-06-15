GILFORD — Crafters, artists, and makers are invited to join the new Gilford Library Community Art Group. This new Facebook-based group will be a place for local artists to share tips and tricks for a variety of art interests. Professionals, amateurs, and hobbyists are all welcome. Participants will have a chance to showcase their work in virtual community galleries and can benefit from Zoom art classes.
Local ceramic artist and librarian Molly Harper is founding this group to help connect the many talented and prolific artists in the Lakes Region. It’s her hope that participants will share with one another, and motivate each other to greater creative success.
Molly will host a Facebook Live Kickoff for the Community Art Group on Wednesday, June 24 from 2-3 p.m. right from her studio. Anyone interested is welcome to tune in and participate.Call 603-524-6042, text at 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org, and/or follow the library social media accounts for more information.
