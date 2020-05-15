GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch! extends a big thank you to all its donors. Through their generosity Gilford Got Lunch! has been able to provide approximately 70 bags of food during the past few weeks to the Gilford School District to supplement their weekly meal deliveries. The donations received will allow us to continue to do so through the end of the school year. Gilford Got Lunch! thanks you for your continued support.
We will be celebrating our seventh year of providing meals during the summer school vacation. All families must register for the summer program even if you were registered for the school year program. Families can register for the summer program by visiting the Gilford Got Lunch! website (www.gilfordgotlunch.com).
The summer program anticipates starting its distribution on June 15 with the last distribution on August 27. Families will be provided nutritional food along with fruit and fresh produce.
