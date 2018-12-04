Gifts from your kitchen are certain to please, they speak of thoughtfulness, you have taken time to make something special. Whether it is a favorite cheese spread, or perhaps a salad dressing, or spiced nuts, it will be well received! I save attractive containers, (bottles, jars, plastic tubs) then just attach a bow or a shiny sticker, and voila! A thoughtful Christmas gift! Each week for the next few weeks, I’ll share some of my favorite ’gift type” recipes. The all time favorite gift type recipe is Spicy Pecans. My college used to sell Pecans as a fund raiser at Christmas time, and I was the local representative. Here is what I think the best way to make “gift Pecans”!
Spicy Pecans
3 Tb. unsalted butter
2 tsp. salt
1 lb. pecan halves
3 Tb. Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
Tabasco sauce
Preheat the oven to 300’.
Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Stir in the salt and add the pecan halves, stirring well so that the nuts are thoroughly coated. Add the Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, cinnamon and a good dash of Tabasco. Stir again. Put the whole mixture on a baking sheet and roast in a low oven (300’) for 30 minutes, stirring frequently until the nuts are slightly browned and very crisp.
Another favorite is my Maple Mustard Salad dressing.
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 TB. red wine vinegar
1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
1 small shallot, peeled and chopped.
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 TB. Dijon Mustard
2 TB. Pommery Mustard
¼ cup maple syrup
Whisk together the oil, vinegar, garlic, shallots, pepper, mustards, syrup and salt to taste.
Pour into clean bottles such as salad dressing or vinegar bottles.
Makes about 1 cup,
Potted Cheddar Cheese
½ lb. sharp cheddar cheese, grated
6 Tb. sweet butter (unsalted)
2 Tb. Madeira or dry sherry
In a food processor or blender, blend the cheese and butter until the mixture forms a ball. Add the wine and blend until the mixture is well blended and softened. Transfer to a serving dish and serve at room temperature surrounded by crackers or bread.
These are three od my favorite edible gifts. However in my years of teaching I have accumulated many more, and I’ll be happy to share them in the weeks to come.
Cook’s tip: if you store your red spices such as cayenne, in the freezer, they will keep their flavor a lot longer, as the volatile oils do not try out. Stay tuned for next week’s tip! Bon Appetit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.