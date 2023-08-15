Joyful activities make us all feel truly alive, engaged and connected. The world becomes more vibrant, inviting and happier with a bit of play every day. Play is even more important for seniors — it can help them feel more relaxed, joyful and mentally stimulated. Seniors can benefit mentally and physically by incorporating play into their daily routines.
Benefits of play and fun activities
Play should be a significant part of life for everyone. In addition to being fun, play and enjoyable activities have many benefits for seniors.
Improve memory: Playing and laughter can amp up memory, increase mental sharpness and improve recall.
Increase connection: Having fun can help older adults improve relationships and make new friends.
Enhance emotional wellbeing: Partaking in enjoyable activities can multiply moments of joy, expand optimism and reduce stress.
Boost health: Fun moments can boost the immune system and minimize the perception of pain.
Five popular and inspiring types of play
1. Games and sports
Physical activities allow seniors to exercise, improve coordination and feel like they’re in control. Games like golf, pickle ball, horseshoes, bocce and shuffleboard add a social component that can help delay the problems caused by dementia.
2. Music and dancing
Moving and grooving to the music raises heartbeats and spirits. Music also helps give those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease an opportunity to connect with memories and a deeper sense of who they are.
3. Social gatherings
Socializing is a powerful way to add fun to a senior’s life, especially if they get to reminisce with friends and family. Good conversations can be great mood elevators.
4. Board games, card games and puzzles
Board games and card games offer ways to socialize and benefit from the joyful challenges of friendly competition. Puzzles can sharpen the mind and, when completed, give a sense of accomplishment.
5. Outdoor activities
Being outdoors in nice weather is an instant mood booster. Birdwatching, gardening and going for a walk or picnic are great ways to bring a little joy into a senior’s day.
With so many ways to enhance seniors’ lives with play, the benefits of having fun are just too great to ignore.
