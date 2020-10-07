FRANKLIN — Ten organizations received a grant through the FSB Fund for Community Advancement, the philanthropic arm of Franklin Savings Bank. This round of funding represents the 43rd grant cycle. Recipients include Catholic Charities of NH, $5,000; The Front Door Agency (Nashua), $5,000; Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. (Bristol), $5,400; Health First Family Care Center (Franklin), $4,828; Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange, $2,000; Making Matters NH (Boscawen), $5,000; Newfound Regional High School Robotics Team (Bristol), $2,000; Special Olympics New Hampshire (Manchester), $4,000; Stand Up Winnisquam (Tilton), $5,000; and Webster House (Manchester), $1,500.
