On Nov. 30, The Downtown Gym and Real Downtown Santas Pubmania Team hosted the 4th Annual Santa Shuffle 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit Pubmania and the Children’s Auction. It was bitter cold but some brave souls turned out. Donations were accepted and over $800 was raised.
There were many volunteers who made it possible, including: Marnell DiLorenzo, Lisa Green-Barber, Elaine MacDonald, Matt Martin, Chris and Janelle McCarthy, Jennifer Harper, and co-captains Trish Tryon and Lisa Cornish. There were many more volunteers who helped out as well. Special shoutout to Jan Buitendag from Tritanium Sports and Dave Adams for setting up the course, and to the Laconia Police Department for making sure the race start was safe. Thanks to team sponsors GC Engineering, The Insurance Outlet, Bootleggers, Foley Oil and The Downtown Gym who sponsored the team so they can effectively raise money for Pubmania.
