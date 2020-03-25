FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank announced that its Board of Directors recently approved a $9,500 donation to support 19 local food pantries with keeping their shelves stocked during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
According to Ron Magoon, President & CEO, “We are in the midst of a crisis that is having a significant impact on the lives of our customers and our communities. With no definitive end in sight for this national pandemic, it is important for us to do our part to support those who are struggling with food insecurity during this greatest time of need.”
The following food pantries will each receive $500 to assist with meeting the increasing demand for food: Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, Bread and Roses, and First Fruits Food Pantry (Franklin area); Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, and St. Joseph Catholic Church (Tilton area); Gilford Got Lunch! Program, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, and Isiah 61 Café (Gilford area); St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry and St. Joseph Community Services Meals on Wheels (Merrimack area); Bristol Community Services Food Pantry; Weare Food Pantry; Goffstown Network Food Pantry; New Horizons (Manchester); Open Door Community Kitchen (Penacook); Boscawen Food Pantry; Friendly Kitchen (Concord); and Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.