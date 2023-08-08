08-09 COM Repub speaker

Former State Senate President Charles "Chuck" Morse, a candidate for governor, will speak at an event organized by the Belknap County Republican Committee. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — The Belknap County Republican Committee recently announced that former State Senate President Charles "Chuck" Morse, a candidate for governor, will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road.

Having recently announced his candidacy, Morse will discuss his plans if elected. Representatives of a number of presidential campaigns will also be in attendance and provide brief updates and campaign materials.

