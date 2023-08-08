GILFORD — The Belknap County Republican Committee recently announced that former State Senate President Charles "Chuck" Morse, a candidate for governor, will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road.
Having recently announced his candidacy, Morse will discuss his plans if elected. Representatives of a number of presidential campaigns will also be in attendance and provide brief updates and campaign materials.
Morse is a small business owner. Representing the communities of Salem, Pelham, Atkinson and Plaistow, he served in the senate from 2002 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2022 and was the longest-serving state senate president in New Hampshire history.
Prior to the senate, Morse served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing Salem and Windham. He has served his local community as both town moderator and selectman. In 1997, he received the Bill Brown Distinguished Businessperson of the Year Award and, in 1994, received the Richard P. McCoy Award from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
Morse also received the prestigious John P. Ganley Award in recognition of his service to the community and for his support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem. He earned his bachelor's degree from Plymouth State University. He and his wife, Susan, live in Salem and have one daughter, Emma, who recently married and now lives in Atkinson.
Belknap County Republican meetings are held monthly on the second Wednesday of the month and are free of charge. All Republicans and like-minded independents are welcome to attend.
