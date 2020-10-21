MOULTONBOROUGH — Agape Ministries Servants Inc., 80 Bean Road, is looking for committed volunteers to help in their food pantry and thrift store. Volunteers should have their own transportation and be able to lift 30 pounds. Pantry hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrift store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please apply in person. We are following all CDC recommended Covid-19 guidelines.
