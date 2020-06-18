MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club will be doing double duty on both Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. They will be holding a food drive for the local food pantry at the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce at Mill St. and Route 3. The need for non-perishable foods is even greater this year with the Covid-19 virus. Many families are out of work and staying at home. The goal is to fill the back end of an SUV.
You will find the members near the big wooden duck selling tickets for the annual Rubber Duckie race. The race helps the club assist those in the community with eyeglasses and hearing aids and does vision screenings in the daycares and schools. Tickets may also be purchased at 142 NH Route 25 just east of the high school from Lions Phil and Denise most afternoons. Look for the other duck sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.