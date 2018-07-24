Julia Suriano is a fan favorite at the Interlakes Summer Theatre in Meredith where she has appeared in many varied and different roles, and she’s appearing in the role of Magnolia through July 29 in the musical blockbuster “Show Boat.”
When you first sit down with Suriano, you can’t help but notice the twinkle in her eyes and the fact that she's tiny. She was born and raised in Hatfield, Massachusetts, and fell in love with musical theater at the ripe old age of 12, after seeing “Gypsy" several times and watching her hero, Bernadette Peters. She’d remember to bring her a dozen roses after each performance, to the point where Peters remembered her name! She attended public schools, spent a lot of nights curling her hair in tribute to Peters and was accepted into the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, where she earned a degree in music. Her career was underway and good things happened. She was a two-time winner of the prestigious ASCAP Award for “excellence and promise” in musical theater and has won praise from critics for her “chillingly beautiful” voice. Starring as Maria in “West Side Story” at Fireside Theatre in Wisconsin and the Interlakes Theatre in Meredith, reviews said, “her voice is flawless. Her acting, too. I doubt anyone could find a more perfect casting.”
We oftentimes romanticize the world of a musical theater actor. Starring on the stage. Going from lead role to lead role. For many actors, the road to the Great White Way is not easily navigated. For Suriano, the road has been challenging. Her home is in New York and she endures audition after audition before being offered a job. And bills have to be paid. Jobs? She has done it all, waitressing, dog walking (her worst) and everything in between. Last year she spent seven months at sea on the Seabourn cruise ship Encore performing before audiences on a near nightly basis. It was an exhausting seven months, but she persevered.
This summer Interlakes Theatre called again. It was “Show Boat” and another favorite role – that of Magnolia. And so Meredith has been home for several weeks with hours spent in rehearsals and off time on a beach or down at the Weirs, sometimes reading about the New England Patriots, her favorite football team. She continues to hone her skills and dreams of one day being on Broadway, starring in the role of Christine Daae singing alongside a character referred to as “the Phantom.”
Julia is a fan favorite because of her talent and dedication to her craft. She may be tiny in stature, but she has the heart of a champion – an enduring quality that makes her future bright. Julia Suriano and the Great White Way. It has a nice ring to it.
