LACONIA — Comfort Keepers and Downtown Gym Laconia will present W. David Hoisington, Ph.D. also known as “Mr. C,” a column writer for Parkinson’s News Today. Hoisington will discuss the stages on Parkinson’s Disease on Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair St., Laconia.
Hoisington was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014 as a result of Agent Orange exposure during his military service in Vietnam. He has drawn from his personal experience with the disease, as well as his education and training as a rehabilitation specialist, to write a weekly column for BioNews Today’s website, https://bionewsservices.com. Through the column, he has reached out to thousands of patients worldwide.
His writing focuses on the challenges of living with the disease, insights into how the progression can be managed by a positive attitude, interacting with the medical community, and expressing common concerns and frustrations that many Parkinson’s patients encounter.
