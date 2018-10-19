LACONIA —The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will open an exhibit, “Laconia in World War I,” on the Upper Level of the Laconia Public Library, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23.
After the Cunard Liner, Laconia — named for this city — was sunk by a German U-boat, Feb. 25, 1917. President Woodrow Wilson and the United States Congress agreed that this act deserved a declaration of war, issued, April 6, 1917.
Enough was enough. The City of Laconia had lost its namesake steamship and the Honor Roll at Veterans Park reflects those local soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Laconia stories, letters, and objects from the War to End All Wars will be displayed.
The exhibit, which runs through December, is free and open to the public, and may be viewed during normal library hours.
Concurrently, the Moulton Opera House grand drape will also be on display through the end of October. This 1887 work of art, depicting "Morning on the Nile," graced the stage of the Main Street landmark razed during the city's Urban Renewal Program of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
For further information call 603-527-1278, e-mail lhmslpl@metrocast.net or go to www.laconiahistory.org or Facebook.
