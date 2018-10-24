Every Week is History Week at the Belknap Mill
On July 12, 2011, Gov. John Lynch proclaimed the third week in October as New Hampshire History Week. New Hampshire History Week will encourage schools, historical societies, preservationists, libraries, museums, tourism groups and the general public to celebrate the importance of New Hampshire’s history.
Every week is History Week at the 195-year-old Belknap Mill. During its first 148 years, the Belknap Mill was one of Laconia’s most important industries. Not only did it employ generations of Laconians, it was an important part of Laconia’s thriving and innovative hosiery and knitting businesses. These businesses, in turn, spawned many related industries such as the famed Scott & Williams knitting machine manufacturers, Laconia Needle and Huse Machine Company.
Eventually, as it always does, the tide of history turned and many of Laconia’s mills closed or moved away. Laconia like many communities needed to find a way to reinvent itself. Many in Laconia, having visions of an open-air mall, wanted to sweep away decayed downtown tenements and decrepit factories. However, not everyone agreed on what should go and what should stay.
A group of citizens felt it wasn’t good to sweep everything away and turn their backs on the past. Calling themselves the “Save The Mill Society,” this group under the leadership of Peter Karagianis became one of the nation’s earliest preservation groups, even earning an article in Time Magazine.
This “Save The Mill Society” successfully fought off the Laconia Redevelopment Authority and Laconia City Council from demolishing the Belknap and Busiel Mills. After a long battle, the Society secured approval and was able to raise renovation funds. As part of this process, the Society successfully petitioned the Department of Interior to be place on the National Region Register of Historic Places in 1971.
“The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of our country's historic buildings, districts, sites, structures, and objects worthy of preservation. It was established as part of the National Historical Preservation Act of 1966 and is overseen by the National Park Service. The National Register recognizes more than 90,000 properties for their significance in American history, architecture, art, archeology, engineering, and culture.” – from GSA.gov
The Save The Mill Society morphed into the Belknap Mill Society in 1976 and continues its important work down to this day. Every day at the Belknap Mill Society, the society is tending to the needs of the aging building, raising money for its upkeep and programs – fulfilling their predecessors’ promise to preserve the mill for arts, education, history and a community gathering place.
So just as early Laconians were pioneers in industry, Laconia has continued as a pioneer of urban preservation and innovation. While the “open-air mall” idea didn’t work out quite the way they imagined it, Laconia continues to work and innovate, always searching for the right mix of business, preservation and housing for the 21st century.
Reflecting its dedication to preservation, Laconia has placed many other buildings in the Downtown on the National Register: Laconia District Court, Busiel Mill, John W. Busiel House, US Post Office, Laconia Public Library, Laconia Passenger Station, and the Evangelical Baptist Church. Beyond this, Laconia has renovated many of its older properties such as Allen-Rogers, Scott & Williams and, of course, the beautiful Gale Library.
History teaches us about where we come from and often stimulates our visions for the future. It also teaches that even when we make mistakes, we can become stronger if we learn its lessons. Laconia should take heart from its past, that it can respond to changes and grow in new ways even as it respects its heritage.
