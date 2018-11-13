Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful… Enjoying a magical Christmas season in the Lakes Region
The nights are long and dark, there is a winter chill in the air and the trees stand forlorn and bare. Then, just after a festive Thanksgiving gathering, the music, twinkling lights, enchanting Christmas trees, Santa parades and the shared sense of community transform the Lakes Region into a magical place.
George Balanchine’s Nutcracker, performed annually at Lincoln Center, is just as enchanting for me when I attend now, as it was the first time I attended, years and years ago. Who can resist the classic Christmas fairy tale that evolved from a story written by E.T.A. Hoffmann and was later set to music by Tchaikovsky. This year, you can attend a contemporary version of the Nutcracker at the Interlake’s Theatre in Meredith performed by the Lakes Region Dance. Or a traditional performance by The Northeastern Ballet Theatre at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro.
Music and carol singing can be found at most of the Lakes Region’s Churches. This year, the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center is featuring Celtic music, blending contemporary Christmas songs and Celtic folk music. The annual concerts by the Pemigewasset Choral Society, or the Pemi Chorus, are not to be missed. The chorus was founded in 1974 as a community chorus based in Plymouth and this year they are performing a program that includes a multi-movement work titled, When Icicles Hang, composed by John Rutter which is a multi-movement work. The repertoire also includes Jubilate Deo, African Noel, Ave Maria and other favorite seasonal songs. If you are interested in a full orchestra, the Holiday Pops Concert is performing at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium in Meredith.
There are many activities for children. Just after Thanksgiving, Christmas Village at Laconia Parks and Recreation is hosting a program that will include appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. There is even an elf workshop at Art Escape on Union Avenue in Laconia.
The 20th annual Wolfeboro Tree Festival is again displaying uniquely decorated trees at the Wright Museum of WWII History. This charity benefit takes place in December and includes entertainment by choirs and musicians. You can shop for local artisan gifts and have lunch at the Carriage House Restaurant.
The amazing display of more than 2,000,000 LED lights creating holiday scenes – and two 130-foot lighted tunnels – at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway is open to drive through every night from 4:30-9 p.m., beginning on Nov. 25 and continuing through Dec. 31.
If you are nostalgic for an old-fashioned holiday, you can find it at Canterbury Shaker Village. There are candlelight tours, choral singings, and a number of celebrations. The gift shop has lovely traditional gifts.
The 42nd annual Christmas in the Village Craft Show and Holiday Celebration in Center Sandwich is being held the first weekend in December. Here you can find beautiful handcrafted textiles, jewelry, pottery, and ornaments.
The Castle in the Clouds will be decorated for the season with local designers and businesses adopting rooms to showcase their own aesthetic. There will be lots of activities and programs, including a craft table for the children and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Lakes Region loves the holiday season and it’s impossible to keep up with all the special activities, the church holiday fairs, the Santa parades and the caroling.
All around the lakes, from Concord to the south and north to the White Mountains, there is something happening on most days. The Laconia Daily Sun list many of the local events in their daily calendar listings and in notices in the newspaper. Laconia Links in another way to learn more about the performances, concerts and other holiday events that are happening.
Finally, it isn’t Christmas without at least one trip to the Tanger Outlet Mall in Tilton, where you will find lots of holiday cheer, special activities and gifts for everyone on your list.
“God bless us everyone.” Tiny Tim said in Charles Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol."
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R.Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com and follow her on Instagram at:
