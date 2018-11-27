Perhaps it’s because the Village of Meredith is nestled up against Lake Winnipesaukee – and one can hear the sound of the waves lapping against the shore and feel the breezes as they blow across the water – that Meredith is such an enchanting and creative place. It’s no wonder there are a number of charming hotels, inns and guest houses lined along the shore.
Everyone in the Lakes Region probably has an Annalee elf or Santa somewhere in their Christmas decorations. Annalee Thorndike and husband, Chip, had a chicken farm in Meredith that failed in the 1950s and Annalee began to make dolls, something she had done as a child. Except she decided to do it for a living. The farm became a design studio and Chip became the salesman. During the Christmas season visiting Annalee Dolls is like entering Santa’s workshop.
The League of New Hampshire Arts and Crafts Gallery, quietly tucked away at the top of the hill, has jewelry, glassware, scarves and a variety of hand-crafted gifts that have been carefully juried. The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen that has a history that began in the mid-1920s when the first official League shop was opened in Wolfeboro. I love my many silver bracelets that I have found under the Christmas tree over many years. The League annually features a holiday ornament, and these make the perfect gift to signify the year of a birth, wedding or graduation – or just to remind to someone what a special year it has been.
If you can’t travel to New York to shop on Madison Avenue and you desire designer clothes, maybe even a Louis Vuitton bag, you can visit Consignor's Avenue. What fun shopping for a holiday outfit from a collection of beautiful clothes that are enjoying a second time around. Often the clothes are new, someone just purchased the wrong size or realized the color didn’t quite suit them. You’ll be amazed at what you can find if you spend some time looking around.
Then, just in the center of the village, are the Shops at Mill Falls. That’s when you begin sneaking a few personal gifts into your shopping bags. Divine candies, from the richest dark chocolates to gummy bears, can be found Lee’s Candy Kitchen. If you are looking for special gifts, bowls, jewelry or art, it’s difficult to describe all the exquisite handcrafted and carefully juried crafts at Oglethorpes. Innisfree Bookstore has not just books, but puzzles and lots of toys, stuffed animals and puppets. There are shops with rustic furniture and clothing that are perfect for the cold winter season.
Upstairs in Creative Clothes you will find exquisite scarfs, tunics that can be perfectly paired with leggings, knit caps and elegant red embroidered silk hats. The clothes have been curated from buyers around the globe.
Shopping for grandchildren, neighbors, close friends and colleagues can often be challenging. If you want colorful bags, fragrant soaps, candles, pajamas and slippers that will make one smile, climb up another flight of steps to Nahamsha Gifts.
When you leave Mill Falls and drive up the hill, you’ll find a wine store, antique shops, a museum, cafés and the Meredith Whole Living Center, which offers, services, including floating, massage theory, waxings and facials. Drop off the woman you love for an afternoon of relaxation and then pick them up for a romantic dinner at the end of the day. The Wellness Center is located on the second floor of a yellow building just at the top of the hill. Stop by for a tour and learn more about all of their services.
My suggestion – just take an afternoon off and spend it in Meredith. You’ll feel you have been away for a few hours and the shopping experience will, I promise, make you smile.
