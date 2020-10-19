Paul R. Ryan, the National Leader of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, accompanied by his wife Stacey, will be visiting the New Hampshire State Elks Association and at least five Elks Lodges. They will be in the Granite State from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 9.
Grand Exalted Ruler Ryan, a resident of Minnesota and the highest ranking officer of this organization which has close to 1 million men and women in its ranks, will come to New Hampshire as part of his national tour during the month of November. The Ryan’s will be accompanied to the Granite State by New Hampshire State Sponsor, Michael F. Zellen, PGER, and his wife Donna. Others in the entourage will include the Grand Esteemed Leading Knight, Tony Piccolo and his wife Maureen, New Hampshire Special Deputy Bob Jones and his wife Sandy; Lisa Collins, GLC, Area 1 member of the Grand Lodge Public Relations Committee and James Culpon, NH State Elks President and his wife Margaret Mary.
His trip to New Hampshire will begin with a trip to the Keene Elks Lodge #927 on Saturday, Nov. 7. On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Ryan’s will tour the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393 around noon time and then attend a banquet at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks #2312 at 5 p.m. After dinner, Mr. Ryan will speak on his objectives and goals for the Order. Elks from all over New Hampshire will be in attendance to meet Paul and his wife Stacey. Monday’s activities will include a visit to the Concord-Epsom Elks #1210 and the Laconia Elks #876.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is headquartered at 2750 N. Lakeview Avenue in Chicago, IL. 60614-1889. For additional information on the organization, visit the BPO Elks website at: http://www.elks.org or the New Hampshire State Elks Association Web Page at: http://www.nh-elks.org.
