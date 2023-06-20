Here is a list of 11 products that can simplify a senior’s life at home in regards to health management:
1. Pill organizer — Seniors can use this to allocate pills to the times they are needed. It is also convenient because you only have to fill it up once a week and, therefore, don’t have to keep opening and closing several bottles each time you need to take medication. By looking at a pill organizer, you can see if you’ve taken your medication for that day to be helpful for those who are forgetful.
2. Multipurpose grip aids for small objects — Grip aids assist seniors in holding onto small and, therefore, easy-to-drop objects. They come in many shapes and sizes so that they can fit a variety of objects.
3. Dressing stick — This is very helpful for those who have trouble dressing. It can assist seniors in putting on things such as sweaters and socks.
4. Long-handled grabbers — This is helpful for those who have trouble moving and cannot reach certain things. Because of the long handles, these grabbers do the reaching for you and give you access to something that you would not be able to reach with your arms alone. Long-handled grabbers are specifically helpful for those who are unable to stand.
5. Long-handled brushes or combs — This helps seniors who have limited arm mobility to comb or brush their hair.
6. Easy sock/stocking slider — These devices help those who cannot bend down to put on their socks.
7. Toileting aid with tissue grip — Toilet tissue grips with long handles help seniors with limited mobility to maintain privacy and independence in the restroom.
8. Handles with standing aids — Placing handles with standing aids strategically around the house can help seniors safely navigate their homes and give them stability in the places they use the most, such as the shower, bathroom and bedside.
9. Long-handled sponges — These allow seniors with limited arm mobility to bathe themselves on their own.
10. Shoehorn — Shoehorns with long handles can help seniors put on their shoes without having to bend over.
11. Button, hook and zipper pull — These are helpful for those who have arthritis because they make tasks such as buttoning and zipping easier and more comfortable.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region. Contact them at 603-366-1993 for more information.
