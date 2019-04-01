TILTON – Tilton Family Dental will offer dental care free of charge on Thursday, April 4, to patients as part of “Doctors with a Heart.”
“We are pleased to provide dental care for individuals and families in need,” said Dr. J.P. Rabbath. “Too many people put off important dental care because they are uninsured, underinsured, or simply don’t have the money to pay. Doctors with a Heart is one small step to help people get the care they need.”
This day is for people who are not currently patients at the office, and do not have dental insurance to help with the important maintenance of routine visits to the dentist office. Tilton Dental will be offering dental services, including urgent dental care, fillings, oral cancer screenings, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and homecare instruction.
This is the eighth year Dr Rabbath & Dr. Krothapalli have participated in the Doctors with a Heart program at Tilton Family Dental.
Individuals in need are requested to contact the dental offices in advance to schedule their appointments, as they will not be able to accommodate walk-in patients on that day. Upon contacting the office, patients will receive a brief health screening in order to determine the appropriateness of dental care. The offices will do all they can to offer as many appointment opportunities as possible, but availability will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
Dental care will be offered at the Tilton Family Dental office at 468 W. Main Street in Tilton, and patients should call (603) 286-8618, in order to be screened for their appointments.
“Every day we are honored to care for our patients,” said Dr. Rabbath. “But April 4th is a special day – an opportunity to give something back to our communities and serve those most in need. We consider it a privilege to once again offer this program.”
