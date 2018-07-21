MEREDITH — Starting Saturday, July 21, docents who have been trained about the background of the various sculptures placed in Meredith’s village and parks will lead tours of the 2018 Meredith Sculpture Walk. There are 26 new pieces displayed along with six returning pieces from last year. Docents will explain the creative process of the artists while they sculpted their pieces, as well as the materials and construction. In its fifth year, this is an opportunity to learn more about the public art that has been installed by the Meredith Sculpture Walk Committee of the Greater Meredith Program.
Tours will leave from in front of Oglethorpe’s Fine Arts and Crafts in the Mill Falls Marketplace on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. during July and August. In September, they will be on Saturdays at 10 a.m.
Special group tours can be arranged by emailing GMP@greatermeredithprogram.com or calling 603-279-9015.
A self-guided 2018 Brochure and Walking Map is available containing the Directory of Sculptors & contact information along with the name and location of each Sculpture along the walk. The brochure can be obtained from kiosks found at the entrance to Hesky and Scenic Park, the Courtyard on Main Street, in front of the Meredith Post Office, outside Oglethorpe’s in the Mill Falls Marketplace, as well as Town Hall, the Meredith Library and various businesses throughout the walk. The brochure may also be downloaded from the GMP website at www.greatermeredithprogram.com.
