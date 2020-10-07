HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on an afternoon walk out to the beaver ponds of Belknap Woods on Oct. 16 from 4-6 p.m. After a short walk, listen to Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Jack Van Etten talk about the environmental values of small storage ponds before trying to identify any animals you catch a glimpse of in the pond.
Although large water bodies tend to be the main attraction in the area, there are also smaller ponds that serve key roles. These ponds can be formed from a variety of causes, but all help keep natural life in the area moving. Ponds can help with nutrients, water storage, damage control, and increase biodiversity. More than that, they also attract a broad variety of plant and animal life, so who knows what we’ll see. This program will include an easy hike out over fairly straightforward terrain, an outdoor lesson on the interesting elements of ponds, and a friendly competition to see who can see the most species.
Registration is required. For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website, squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
