Gilda’s Club New Hampshire is grateful to everyone who was part of the “It’s All About the Hat” fundraising event held on May 1, at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.
The Kentucky Derby-themed program was nearly two years in the making due to COVID-19, but well worth the wait for the over 80 people in attendance. As a result of the generosity of many, including more than 20 business sponsors, over $8,000 was raised for Gilda’s Club New Hampshire in support of its goal of opening a clubhouse in the Lakes Region to offer free services for men, women, and children impacted by cancer. GCNH programs are designed to complement medical care by providing support groups, healthy living workshops, educational programs, and social activities, all at no charge.
Sue Caroselli, owner of Eleganza Wig and Hat Boutique, was the creator and driving force behind the fundraising event. She, along with a hardworking group of volunteers, put in countless hours to make the program a “galloping and glamorous” success. A special tip-of-the-hat and hip, hip hooray to Sue.
Before the actual Churchill Downs televised race, the local Kentucky Derby event held its own Celebrity Jockey race outside the Belknap Mill. Tara Shore, Operations Manager of the Mill, won the race against an incredible group of Community Leaders – Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Ryan Thibeault, Mike Gagnon, Curtis Mailloux, Brian Monihan, Nicole Del Signore, Seth Page, and Colleen Casey. Everyone was such good sports!
•••
Scott Kalicki is executive director of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire.
