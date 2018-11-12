Deck the Halls… and your home and the streets
“On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me” …This year Laconia is a planning a festive Yuletide season. Beginning on the day after Thanksgiving, residents and local businesses are encouraged to decorate for the season. There will be prizes for those homes and businesses judged to be the most enchanting! “Fa la la la la la la la la….” (Register to participate at: www.celebratelaconia.org)
And there is more. “Dashing through the snow, in a one horse open sleigh … jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ….”
Leading up to the Light-Up Laconia Holiday Parade, beginning at 3:30 pm, there is an opportunity to meet Santa at the Belknap Mill, and enjoy dog sledding, activities and much more at the Celebration Crossing and the Canal Street Holiday Bash. Then in the Countdown to Christmas Checklist Adventure, children and adults, who want to feel like children, can work with Twinkle and Socks to help complete Santa’s checklist and then light-up Laconia. After the parade the beautiful tree that anchors Veteran’s Square will be lighted to mark the beginning of the holiday season.
This season we are transforming Laconia into a winter wonderland.
‘tis the season to by Jolly.
To learn more about all of the holiday activities in Laconia go to:
