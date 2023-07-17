Hermit Woods will host pianist, singer and composer Craig Jaster at The Loft for an Alum Release Concert on Thursday, July 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. For more information and ticket reservations, visit hermitwoods.com/the-loft. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Hermit Woods will host pianist, singer and composer Craig Jaster at The Loft for an Alum Release Concert on Thursday, July 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for a complimentary wine tasting.
Joined by his quartet featuring John Hunter on bass, Paul Bourgelais on guitar, and Tim Gilmore on drums, the Craig Jaster Trio is set to captivate audiences with musical chemistry. This event will celebrate the launch of quartet's new album, "Good Night Blues," promising an evening filled with warmth, wit and an unforgettable jazz and blues-based songwriting experience.
The Craig Jaster Trio has earned a reputation for its engaging and distinctive musical style, encompassing a fusion of jazz, blues and the richness of the American songbook. With Jaster's mastery of the piano and his soulful vocals, accompanied by the musicianship of John Hunter, Paul Bourgelais and Tim Gilmore, audiences are in for a treat as they embark on a musical journey like no other.
Bob Manley, co-founder at Hermit Woods, said, "Craig's talent and unique songwriting approach, combined with the incredible chemistry among the quartet members, promise an evening of exceptional music that will leave audiences enthralled and wanting more."
In line with The Loft's commitment to providing an intimate and immersive listening room experience, Hermit Woods kindly requests the audience's cooperation in creating a respectful and focused atmosphere. By refraining from talking during the featured show, attendees have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the artist's performance and connect with the music in a profound way, impossible in larger, noisier environments.
Food service will end at 7 p.m. to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment of the performance; the bar will remain open. After the concert, attendees will have the chance to interact with the artists.
