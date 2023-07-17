07-20 COM Craig Jaster Quartet

Hermit Woods will host pianist, singer and composer Craig Jaster at The Loft for an Alum Release Concert on Thursday, July 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. For more information and ticket reservations, visit hermitwoods.com/the-loft. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Hermit Woods will host pianist, singer and composer Craig Jaster at The Loft for an Alum Release Concert on Thursday, July 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for a complimentary wine tasting.

Joined by his quartet featuring John Hunter on bass, Paul Bourgelais on guitar, and Tim Gilmore on drums, the Craig Jaster Trio is set to captivate audiences with musical chemistry. This event will celebrate the launch of quartet's new album, "Good Night Blues," promising an evening filled with warmth, wit and an unforgettable jazz and blues-based songwriting experience.

