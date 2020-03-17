LACONIA — Taylor Community is committed to keeping their residents, staff and the greater community healthy. The leadership team and clinical staff have been carefully monitoring COVID-19, regularly communicating with the Department of Health & Human Services and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and following their guidance and recommendations.
After careful consideration and recommendations from DHHS, CDC, Governor Sununu, and the President of the United States, we have implemented the following steps to keep our community safe:
• Our Assisted Living, Memory Care and Nursing units are closed to visitors indefinitely. (Taylor Home and Ledgeview buildings)
• The Woodside Pool is closed.
• All Wellness classes are cancelled.
• The Woodside Gym is closed to the public.
• All public activities on campus have been cancelled indefinitely. This includes all community group meetings, lectures and concerts in our Woodside Building.
• The Dining Room at Woodside is closed.
• The Woodside Bistro will be open for pick-up and/or delivery and general store items.
• Transportation will be limited to medically necessary appointments.
“We are clearly living through unprecedented times,” commented Taylor Community President & CEO Michael Flaherty. “We believe that by using an abundance of caution, we will be doing our part to keep our residents and the greater community safe and healthy.”
Reasonable precautions you can take to protectyourself:
• Wash hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Be especially mindful of social distancing if you have medical complications (Heart Disease, Diabetes or Lung Disease).
• Call your doctor if you have a fever with dry coughing and shortness of breath.
• Beware of scams – Ignore e-mails or calls from CDC or World Health Organization (WHO) looking for donations.
For more information call 603-524-5600.
