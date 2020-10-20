LACONIA — It's comedy night at Pitman's Freight Room, 94 New Salem Street, with Chris D, Joe Espi and Jordan DiTore, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 p.m. $20 Admission. BYOB.
Chris D. is a Greek-American comedian and amateur rapper from Peabody, MA. With his blend of jokes about his quirky, immigrant family and his unique perspective on the world around him, Chris is quickly becoming one of the nation’s rising, young talents.
Joe Espi started on the Boston comedy scene in 2006. His self-deprecating style along with his heavy sarcasm has made him a local favorite.
